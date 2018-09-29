‘Gupta leaks’ emails allowed

Data can now be used to cross-examine, subpoena witnesses

Justice Raymond Zondo paved the way for the Hawks to finally access the “Gupta leaks” emails – by receiving them into evidence at the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture on Friday. Zondo‚ who heads up the commission‚ formally ordered that three hard drives containing 200‚000 emails‚ allegedly between several Gupta family members and their associates‚ be received into evidence.

