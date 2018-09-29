Holomisa sees how WSU students live

The crisis of accommodation and appalling conditions students at Walter Sisulu University live under came under the spotlight once again recently.

United Democratic Movement leader Bantu Holomisa saw at first hand the health hazard conditions the students are exposed to during his visit to the Butterworth campus on Saturday.

Holomisa made a walk-about on the campus while he was there to motivate members of the UDM student movement, Udesmo, ahead of the SRC elections that will take place on Friday.

“That campus needs a lot of infrastructure development.There pipes bursting all over, the windows are broken and walls are falling apart,” he said