In case you missed it: Mission school rocked by sex assault claims

Department, cops investigate as hostel girls lay complaints against teachers

A historic Eastern Cape missionary boarding school has been rocked by a sex scandal, where teachers are alleged to have been sleeping with pupils, and even impregnating some of them. One of the teachers pointed out by the pupils is a senior educator. Police spokesperson Mali Govender confirmed that a case of sexual assault had been opened for investigation and a 37-year-old male teacher taken into custody.

