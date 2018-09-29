Kaysers Beach residents fix potholes
Frustrated over the delay in relaying a damaged portion of the R500 Road in Kaysers Beach, residents have started filling hundreds of potholes to prevent accidents. Kaysers Beach Rate Payers’ Association chairman Pieter van Schalkwyk said last Saturday residents from the area, Christmas Rock, Seavale and Cosy Corner filled 583 potholes using bitumen, sabhunga and cement on the 8.
