Mission school rocked by sex assault claims
Department, cops investigate as hostel girls lay complaints against teachers
A historic Eastern Cape missionary boarding school has been rocked by a sex scandal, where teachers are alleged to have been sleeping with pupils, and even impregnating some of them. One of the teachers pointed out by the pupils is a senior educator. Police spokesperson Mali Govender confirmed that a case of sexual assault had been opened for investigation and a 37-year-old male teacher taken into custody.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.