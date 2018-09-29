Parent opens case over ‘bullying’

An East London parent who claims her child was bullied by pupils and some teachers at her school, has opened a case of common assault with the police.

She claims a teacher hit her six-year-old daughter on the head with a broom.

Khuselwa Kumbala, whose daughter is in grade R at Voorpos Primary School, claims the alleged incident last week on Friday was just the tip of the iceberg, as her child had been bullied since January 2018.

“She is now too afraid to go back to school,” Kumbala said.

Principal Andrc Mathee, however, disputed the allegations.

“We are aware that she was making these allegations on social media and we are asking her to refrain from doing this.

“We have reported Friday’s incident to the department of education and an independent investigator from the department is investigating,” said Mathee.