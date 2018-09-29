Plans to rename Victoria Hospital after Albertina Sisulu.
As Victoria in Alice celebrates, moves are made to honour Albertina Sisulu
The Eastern Cape government has announced plans to change the name of Victoria Hospital in Alice and rename it after late struggle stalwart and nurse Albertina Sisulu. Victoria, a 110-bed hospital, was built in 1908 and named after Queen Victoria of England. It is one of the oldest hospitals in South Africa and services over 100,000 people from in and around Alice.
