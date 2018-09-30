Another SATMA for the Daily Dispatch

Multi-award winning Daily Dispatch traditional affairs correspondent Lulamile Feni has done it again as he bagged another South African Traditional Music Achievement Awards (Satma) accolade over the weekend.

Feni walked away with the best cultural print media journalist award on Saturday, an accolade he also won last year.

Tshawe, as Feni is affectionately known, who has been writing about traditional affairs stories for 15 years, was up against Mthobisi Sithole from KwaZulu-Natal.

The Daily Dispatch’s Mthatha bureau chief who has bagged three Satma’s in recent years, thanked everyone for their contribution in winning the award.

“ This award means both old and young people appreciate my work and this gives me a fresh mandate and motivates me to work even harder, not for awards but to promote my culture and heritage and to unearth the hidden beauty and treasure of the African culture.“I would like to thank all the traditional leaders, the chiefs and kings, who have helped with the campaigning for the event, and all those who voted for me to win this award,” an excited Feni said.

Tshawe was announced as the winner of his category on Saturday night at a glitzy event held at Mahikeng in the North West province.