Breadwinner on brink as ANC dawdles on bill

An emerging East London business owner is crying foul, complaining the ANC in the Dr WB Rubusana region is still to pay her close to R100,000 for catering at last month’s uMkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) regional conference.

Quincy Pambukelo says that recently ousted Dr WB Rubusana regional treasurer Ncedo Kumbaca, who requested her services, has been sending her from pillar to post.

Pambukelo says her family of five depend on the business and already her four employees have stopped working as she has not yet paid them. Her brother helps in the business.

“I rely on this small business for a living. I have three children, and my mother and my elder brother are not working. My younger brother is doing Grade 12. They all depend on me to survive,” she said.

She said after Kumbaca failed to processes the payments, she the decided to approach ANC provincial headquarters Calata House to seek relief. However that was also in vain.

Contacted for comment Kumbaca said that due to how mass-based the ANC is, they were still battling to settle all outstanding bills for the events the party hosted earlier this year as the January 8 event was massive.