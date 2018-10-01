Call to do more for ordinary MK veterans

An emerging East London business owner is crying foul, complaining the ANC in the Dr WB Rubusana region is still to pay her close to R100,000 for catering at last month’s uMkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) regional conference.

Quincy Pambukelo says that recently ousted Dr WB Rubusana regional treasurer Ncedo Kumbaca, who requested her services, has been sending her from pillar to post.

Pambukelo says her family of five depend on the business and already her four employees have stopped working as she has not yet paid them. Her brother helps in the business.

“I rely on this small business for a living. I have three children, and my mother and my elder brother are not working. My younger brother is doing Grade 12. They all depend on me to survive,” she said.

She said after Kumbaca failed to processes the payments, she the decided to approach ANC provincial headquarters Calata House to seek relief. However that was also in vain.

Contacted for comment Kumbaca said that due to how mass-based the ANC is, they were still battling to settle all outstanding bills for the events the party hosted earlier this year as the January 8 event was massive.

“The MKMVA event was hosted in the middle of such challenges. We have partly settled most of the outstanding bills, including the one you are referring to. We always ask service providers to understand that we depend solely on fundraising and plead for their patience every time when we owe some of them. We will continue as the ANC to show commitment in helping local businesses grow,” he said.

Pambukelo said when she started asking some of the ANC provincial top five for help, they blocked her number.

ANC provincial secretary Lulama Ngcukayitobi said he was unaware of the outstanding account. “She must go to the regional office, but there is currently a transition of leadership there, so the new leadership is likely unaware of it,” he said.

Recently elected regional chair Pumlani Mkolo confirmed that the new regional executive committee had not been aware of the bill.

“Call the [new] regional secretary [Antonio Carelse]. But I can confirm we are not aware of this,” he said.

Pambukelo said that it was unfair how the party was dealing with paying her for the services she rendered.

“I now do not know where to turn when all levels in our own ANC does not want to address the concerns of its own member and citizen.

“I have to pay rent to my landlord. Now I look like a liar to him because I come with empty promises daily,” she said.