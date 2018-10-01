Dispatch traditional affairs reporter wins Satma – again

Multi-award winning Daily Dispatch traditional affairs correspondent Lulamile Feni has done it again – when he bagged another South African Traditional Music Achievement Awards (Satma) accolade over the weekend.

Feni walked away with the best cultural print media journalist award on Saturday in Mahikeng, an accolade he also won last year.

Tshawe, as Feni is affectionately known, who has been writing about traditional affairs matters for over 15 years, beat Mthobisi Sithole from KwaZulu-Natal for the award.

The Dispatch’s Mthatha bureau chief, who has bagged three Satma’s in recent years, thanked everyone for their contribution in winning the award.

Feni said one of his most memorable assignments was the investigation he did with former Dispatch chief reporter Bongani Fuzile on the death of 38 initiates in the province.

He said the story left him “bleeding” after he spoke to their parents.

His story on Nhlapo Commission series which probed the authenticity of kingships in South Africa, is also among his career highlights.

“This award means both old and young people appreciate my work and this gives me a fresh mandate and motivates me to work even harder, not for awards but to promote my culture and heritage and to unearth the hidden beauty and treasure of African culture,” Feni said, and thanked all who voted for him and traditional leaders.

Daily Dispatch editor-in-chief Sibusiso Ngalwa said: “His hard work and principled work ethic has gained him the respect and admiration of traditional leaders and communities all over the Eastern Cape. It is their votes that won him the award.”