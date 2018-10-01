Funding for AmaXesibe’s nation-building project

The National Heritage Council (NHC) has in its efforts to promote and develop national heritage activities, donated R100,000 to the AmaXesibe nation for its heritage projects.

The donation was handed over by the council’s CEO Sonwabile Mancotywa to the Xesibe Heritage Association of Southern Africa (Xhasa) recently during the nation’s Heritage Day celebrations held at Nkosi Zwelakhe Dalasile’s Nkondlo Great Place.

Xhasa president and political analyst Dr Somadoda Fikeni received the donation on behalf of AmaXesibe.

Speaking to the Dispatch, Fikeni said the gesture by NHC had come at the most opportune time as the AmaXesibe, one of South Africa’s oldest nations which fought many wars and defeated many legendary leaders of other nations, was re-building itself.

Descendents of Xesibe, including Fikeni, believes that little has been documented about this nation, its history, heritage and traditional leaders.

Mancotywa said the donation will assist in the identification of sites which are part of the AmaXesibe heritage.

He said AmaXesibe needed more assistance as they were working towards nation building.

Mancotywa applauded Fikeni on his almost 30 years of research about AmaXesibe and the programmes they have done so far, including the fight for the renaming of Mount Ayliff to EmaXesibeni, a name change gazetted last year.

“That is a big milestone towards the restoration of the nation of AmaXesibe,” said Mancotywa.

He called upon government and the private sector to assist on developing sites that have been declared as heritage sites.

“You cannot have a grave declared a national heritage site and then leave it like that.

“You need to market that grave for tourism, hence we need to invest on infrastructure like access roads. Our call is that government must take heritage seriously.

“Eastern Cape has a very rich heritage, and if such sites could be taken care of and be accessible, that could boost tourism in the province.

“Heritage and tourism is the gold of the province,” Mancotywa added.

ANC provincial chair and finance MEC Oscar Mabuyane offered his support to the AmaXesibe initiatives, saying other provincial nations must learn from them on how to organise themselves.

“This is in line with the national agenda of a united country – united beyond tribal lines. Initiatives of this nature must always be supported.”