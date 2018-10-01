Time running out to advertise for fleet service provider

With only six months left of the current multibillion-rand five-year contract to maintain the government’s fleet of more than 110,000 vehicles, National Treasury and the transport department have yet to advertise for a new service provider.

In April 2014, Treasury and transport entered into a five-year transversal contract where the state purchased its 110,435 vehicles directly from manufacturers, but outsourced maintenance, repairs and fuel to Transit Solutions.

The contract expires on March 31 2019.

Transport spokesman Collen Msibi said his department, together with Treasury, had commenced with the procurement process of the new contract, and that Treasury “will advertise the bid in due course”.

More than 1,031 South African Police Services (SAPS) vehicles are in private garages undergoing repairs and maintenance. Close to 500 ambulances and emergency vehicles are also undergoing repairs..

When asked about the service delivery impact these developments have on government work, Msibi said: “Although it is desirable to have all vehicles deployed for service delivery, vehicles have to be maintained for them to ensure the safety of drivers and passengers”.