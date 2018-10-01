Time running out to advertise for fleet service provider
By July, more than 7,140 vehicles were at merchants awaiting repairs
With only six months left of the current multibillion-rand five-year contract to maintain the government’s fleet of more than 110,000 vehicles, National Treasury and the transport department have yet to advertise for a new service provider.
In April 2014, Treasury and transport entered into a five-year transversal contract where the state purchased its 110,435 vehicles directly from manufacturers, but outsourced maintenance, repairs and fuel to Transit Solutions.
The contract expires on March 31 2019.
Transport spokesman Collen Msibi said his department, together with Treasury, had commenced with the procurement process of the new contract, and that Treasury “will advertise the bid in due course”.
More than 1,031 South African Police Services (SAPS) vehicles are in private garages undergoing repairs and maintenance. Close to 500 ambulances and emergency vehicles are also undergoing repairs..
When asked about the service delivery impact these developments have on government work, Msibi said: “Although it is desirable to have all vehicles deployed for service delivery, vehicles have to be maintained for them to ensure the safety of drivers and passengers”.
“Obviously when vehicles are older, they require more maintenance and take longer to turn around.
“With regards to SAPS, only 2% of the vehicle fleet is undergoing repairs, so therefore it will have minimal impact. Only 9% of the fleet of ambulances and emergency vehicles is undergoing repairs,” said Msibi.
Three months ago, Msibi estimated that by the end of the contract, the state will have paid Transit Solutions more than R2.2bn.
By July, more than 7,140 government vehicles were at merchants awaiting repairs and maintenance across the country, some for almost three months.
Provincial transport spokesperson Khuselwa Rantjie and health spokesperson Lwandile Sicwetsha, had different counts on the ambulances in for repairs.
“As at September 25, there were 66 ambulances down, with days averaging between two and 62 days. These numbers change hourly as incidents arise,” Rantjie said.
Sicwetsha said: “There are about 160 emergency medical services vehicles currently undergoing repairs at private garages in the province.
He said the number was fluid as vehicles were constantly being repaired and sent back and others booked in for mechanical problems and routine service repairs.
Sicwetsha said the number of ambulances in for repairs did not impact negatively on service delivery.
