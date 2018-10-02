Mthatha run all about the fun

Mthatha running fanatics are in for a special treat as the Daily Dispatch Mthatha fun run will be giving away R10,000 in cash prizes.

The race, set for Sunday, will start from the Walter Sisulu Sports Grounds at 7am.

Daily Dispatch race organiser Wanga Mjoli said the 5km and 10km races were expected to pull in 1,500 athletes from around the province.

“We are 95% complete with the preparations and we are expecting close to 1,500 participants this year, because last year we had just under a thousand entries.

“We said the first 1,000 people will get T-shirts, but we actually printed 1,500 T-shirts.

“And the registration points are now up and running.

“People can go to The Ink Spot in Madeira Street and we’ll also have activation at BT Ngebs Mall, where people can also come and register,” said Mjoli.

He encouraged interested athletes to enter by registering early as early as possible.

Before Sunday’s popular race there will be activations on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

“We don’t advise people to register on Sunday because the race is too early in the morning and that will exert unfair pressure on the people doing the registrations.

“So between now and the day before the event is the perfect time to enter.”

Mjoli said the race was not competitive – it was a day of fun with family and friends in an active environment.

“It’s just a sporting event where families and friends can be out and about, because we are trying to encourage an active lifestyle.

“So we don’t really focus much on the prizes that we are giving away because this not a competition.

“And we are also celebrating OR Tambo month – and this is part of OR Tambo month activities. Hence we’ve joined hands with OR Tambo District Municipality.

“And the school that has the most entries will receive sportswear worth R5,000, so schools should come register in their numbers,” he said.

Registration and T-shirt collection will be at BT Ngebs from Thursday until Saturday between10am and 6pm.

Entries for the 5km are R40 for adults and R30 for U16s.

For the 10km entry is R60 and R40 for U16s.