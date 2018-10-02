Msimanga‚ who met with the family of the victim‚ said they were “taking it very very hard”. Msimanga said he met with members of the family on Monday to offer support. The mother was not available for the meeting.“We will continue to offer whatever support they need from us in this particular time. The engagement was very heartbreaking‚ because you have an innocent child that doesn’t know what is happening around them‚” he said.

“You feel a sense of wanting to do more but you don’t know what more you can do.”

The 20-year-old man stands accused of raping a six-year-old girl in the bathroom of a Dros restaurant in Pretoria. He made his first appearance in court last Tuesday after the incident‚ which took place on September 22. The case was postponed for seven days for further investigation.

He faces a charge of rape‚ possession of drugs‚ intimidation and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) have announced they will picket outside court when the man makes his appearance.