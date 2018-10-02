Shop blaze leaves owner heartbroken

AN Mdantsane entrepreneur has been left heartbroken after her business was burnt to the ground, apparently because of a minor mishap caused by an employee trying to find missing coins.

Masizakhe tyre workshop in Highway Mdantsane caught ablaze due to powerful winds soon after 6pm.

Businesses owner Sindiswa Jekethe said the fire started when an employee dropped some coins that fell from his pocket, and he lit a match to try and find them.

Materials in the workshop ignited as a result and the business premises caught fire.

Jekethe said equipment worth R300,000 was destroyed, including two gas compressors, and a diesel generator.

“My business of more than 10 years has gone up in smoke – all because of R20.”

Jekethe said she was shopping next door at the Boxer store when she was told her workshop was on fire.

“I’m heartbroken because this business sustains me and my 10 children. Now I have nothing,” she said.

Hawker Siphokazi Phoswa said the fire got going just after 6pm as they were packing and preparing to knock off.

Dispatch saw fire fighters on the scene damping down the last burning embers.

Smoke was billowing from the site.