Councillor’s wife attacked near WSU campus in Komani

A daily routine of dropping her child to school ended badly on Saturday morning for Enoch Mgijima local municipality DA councillor’s wife Lorraine de Wet as she was attacked outside the Walter Sisulu University Queenstown Campus.

Lorraine de Wet was attacked in the early hours of Saturday morning after she had dropped off her daughter at the university where the latter was due to write an aptitude test.

The attackers used a broken bottle to stab her in an attempt to slit her throat.

Her husband said the attacker came from a group of people who appeared drunk.

“While Lorraine was walking towards the car, the attacker called her saying ‘hey mlungu’ and he charged straight at her. He attacked her with the broken bottle but Lorraine used her hands to defend herself from the attacker,” he said.

Police spokesperson captain Namhla Mdleleni confirmed Komani police are investigating a case of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm (GBH).

“Three unknown men stabbed a 42-year-old woman on Saturday and then ran away. It is alleged that the woman went to drop her child at school on Saturday morning, after dropping the child she was attacked by three unknown men and after the attack they ran away,” she said.

Mdleleni said a case of assault GBH was opened at the Komani police station and no arrest has been made yet.