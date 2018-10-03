EFF IN EL CHICKEN FRANCHISE PUNCH-UP
Party insists members defended themselves, dismisses theft claims
EFF members were embroiled in a fracas with Hungry Lion workers in East London and now police are investigating a case of assault. The fighters have also been accused of stealing chicken from the shop in Caxton Street – an allegation the party vehemently dismissed as untrue. EFF regional spokesperson Xolile Mboni said he led party members to the chicken franchise to demand the permanent employment of a worker he said has been a casual worker for 16 years.
