EFF IN EL CHICKEN FRANCHISE PUNCH-UP

Party insists members defended themselves, dismisses theft claims

EFF members were embroiled in a fracas with Hungry Lion workers in East London and now police are investigating a case of assault. The fighters have also been accused of stealing chicken from the shop in Caxton Street – an allegation the party vehemently dismissed as untrue. EFF regional spokesperson Xolile Mboni said he led party members to the chicken franchise to demand the permanent employment of a worker he said has been a casual worker for 16 years.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.