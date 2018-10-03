Land debate ‘needs Mandela’s values’
We will plunge in to civil war if not, says Makgoba
South Africa will plunge into a civil war and follow in the footsteps of countries like Democratic Republic of Congo and Syria if it doesn’t use Nelson Mandela’s values when it comes to handling the issue of land expropriation without compensation.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.