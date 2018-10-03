No water at Mthatha bus station irks passengers

An unpaid municipal account has resulted in the water supply of the Mthatha bus station been cut, leaving passengers in the lurch for months. The lack of water has resulted in people bringing water from home and others using nearby bushes to relieve themselves. OR Tambo District Municipality spokesperson Ayongezwa Lungisa said: “The water supply was cut because they owe the municipality money.

