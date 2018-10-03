OPINION | Law must be used to redress wrongs of past
A recent pamphlet on the Land Question, attributed to the Thabo Mbeki Foundation, very wisely, warns against approaching the land question emotionally. Land reform has been one of the more intractable problems facing governments intent on social transformation. Apart from resistance from those previous land ownership patterns advantaged, land reform has regularly encountered passive opposition and caused confusion among the peasants it is intended to benefit.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.