OPINION | Law must be used to redress wrongs of past

A recent pamphlet on the Land Question, attributed to the Thabo Mbeki Foundation, very wisely, warns against approaching the land question emotionally. Land reform has been one of the more intractable problems facing governments intent on social transformation. Apart from resistance from those previous land ownership patterns advantaged, land reform has regularly encountered passive opposition and caused confusion among the peasants it is intended to benefit.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.