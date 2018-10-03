Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene has proven to be a crowd puller at the state capture inquiry sitting in Parktown‚ Johannesburg‚ which has recorded its highest attendance numbers thus far.

For the first time since the commission started in August‚ the public area is almost half full‚ with only two seats left vacant in the media section.

Nene’s deputy‚ Mondli Gungubele‚ and other finance department and treasury bigwigs — director-general Dondo Mogajane‚ former budget chief Michael Sachs‚ spokesperson Jabulani Sikhakhane and deputy director-general Ismail Momoniat - were there to support their boss.

Head of the presidency at Luthuli House Zizi Kodwa was also there and so was the Gupta family’s number one cheerleader‚ Black First Land First leader Andile Mngxitama.