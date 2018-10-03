#StateCaptureInquiry | Nene proves to be a crowd puller at state capture inquiry
Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene has proven to be a crowd puller at the state capture inquiry sitting in Parktown‚ Johannesburg‚ which has recorded its highest attendance numbers thus far.
For the first time since the commission started in August‚ the public area is almost half full‚ with only two seats left vacant in the media section.
Nene’s deputy‚ Mondli Gungubele‚ and other finance department and treasury bigwigs — director-general Dondo Mogajane‚ former budget chief Michael Sachs‚ spokesperson Jabulani Sikhakhane and deputy director-general Ismail Momoniat - were there to support their boss.
Head of the presidency at Luthuli House Zizi Kodwa was also there and so was the Gupta family’s number one cheerleader‚ Black First Land First leader Andile Mngxitama.
Mngxitama spent most of the time glued to his cellphone and sometimes chatted with a man sitting next to him.
Three rows away from Mngxitama sat Kodwa‚ reading a document.
Gungubela‚ the former mayor of Ekurhuleni‚ frequently checked his cellphone while listening to the evidence‚ sometimes looking down at the floor.Outside the commission building‚ a handful of Outa supporters held a banner reading: “Prosecute State Capture culprits”.
Nene revealed some explosive details including about why former president Jacob Zuma had fired him and also about how three of Zuma’s senior cabinet ministers were hostile towards him for refusing to sign the controversial nuclear deal.
Nene’s testimony continues after the lunch break.
