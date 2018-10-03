Finance minister Nhlanhla Nene has told the Zondo commission that his refusal to approve the nuclear deal and the SAA strategy led to his sudden dismissal by former president Jacob Zuma in December 2015.

“I believe that I was removed from office because of my refusal to toe the line in relation to certain projects. In hindsight‚ it seems that those projects may have benefited the Gupta family and other close associates of the President‚” Nene said in his statement to the commission sitting in Parktown‚ Johannesburg‚ on Wednesday.

Nene said the nuclear deal and funding for SAA‚ like other procurement processes within government and state-owned companies‚ “were subject to intense scrutiny by National Treasury”.