WATCH | Kanye West went & delivered ANOTHER pro-Trump speech
Kanye West‚ oh we mean Ye pissed people off again with insinuations that changes should be made to the slavery laws in America.
In May this year Kanye sparked outrage after he said "slavery is a choice". Even though Kanye later apologised for the controversial comments‚ he hasn't been completely forgiven by fans.
So when his latest comments came to light‚ millions of fans across the globe‚ including our very own AKA expressed their heartbreak.
AKA took to Twitter to share just how sad the situation had become.
"Kanye is breaking my heart man... I’ve been trying to understand the homie but it’s too much now."
Kanye is breaking my heart man ... 💔 ... i beeen tryna understand the homie but it’s too much now. At least if the music was fire it would be fine ... but it hurts to even think that he might be washed.— AKA (@akaworldwide) September 30, 2018
AKA wasn't the only one who was in his feels over the new version of Kanye. The internet has been in their feels because it looks like Kanye just won't stop with his tendencies.
This time Kanye put on his famous MAGA red hat and wrote that he was pro-the (abolishment) amendment of the 13th amendment‚ the one that helped end slavery in the United States.
this represents good and America becoming whole again. We will no longer outsource to other countries. We build factories here in America and create jobs. We will provide jobs for all who are free from prisons as we abolish the 13th amendment. Message sent with love pic.twitter.com/a15WqI8zgu— ye (@kanyewest) September 30, 2018
Obviously while the rest of the world were losing their minds... Trump totes loved the interview and particularly Kanye and his hat.
Like many, I don’t watch Saturday Night Live (even though I past hosted it) - no longer funny, no talent or charm. It is just a political ad for the Dems. Word is that Kanye West, who put on a MAGA hat after the show (despite being told “no”), was great. He’s leading the charge!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2018
People don't even have words anymore. Whoever created Ye needs to know that all the internet wants is the old Kanye West. Finish and klaar!
Kanye “Ye” West has gone off the rails! Kids do your homework tonight so you don’t end up like this guy. pic.twitter.com/YZXQTNzbsg— Jennifer Wright (@jenlvdem) October 1, 2018
kanye has gotten even worse somehow, azealia accuses kesha of lying about being raped, lindsey lohan tried kidnapping children with another new accent, ariana has lost her mind, versace is now capri holdings (the ghetto) and rihanna is making furniture. wtf is happening pic.twitter.com/gQjf1fsl8R— juandisimo (@_Juanofakind) October 1, 2018
We still waiting for that new Kanye right? pic.twitter.com/n0ti9iBJ1H— Four20 (@4Twenty31) October 1, 2018
