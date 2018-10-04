Candidate lawyer accuses cops of assault, theft
The Independent Police Investigating Directorate is investigating two East London police officers for allegedly assaulting an articled lawyer, breaking his cellphone and stealing money from him. Ipid spokesperson Moses Dlamini confirmed on Wednesday that the directorate was investigating cases of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, theft and malicious damage to property.
