East London police warning to residents

In an effort to combat crime in and around East London, police have warned residents to always be vigilant, aware of their surroundings and not be distracted by cellphones, earphones and other electronic devices when in public.

The message was conveyed by Mdantsane police spokesperson Captain Nkosikho Mzuku during a live discussion in a local radio station on Wednesday.

He said police aimed at engaging community members on crime-related issues and safety tips utilising the media, particularly radio.

“Police and the community must work together, each doing their part to help build a safe society.

"It is, therefore, important that we continue to inform the public of the new modus operandi of criminals and how people can enhance their personal safety.”

He said open bathroom or toilet windows have been identified as the place where thieves gain entry the most in residential homes.

Some of the tips he shared were that sliding doors must be equipped with additional locks.

People should not accept help at ATM’s from strangers and must always be on the lookout when approaching their vehicle or home, he said.