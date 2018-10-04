Hotel guest booted out for k-word
‘Shaken and traumatised’ staff member opens case after verbal abuse
An Eastern Cape woman has been left “shaken and traumatised” and has been having “sleepless nights” after a guest at the hotel where she works allegedly called her by the k-word last week.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.