Komani power outage to drag on till Friday
Rain in EL stopped return of repaired transformer
Electricity will be restored by Friday in Komani, Enoch Mgijima mayor Sisisi Tolashe promised on Wednesday. Parts of Komani have been without power for more than a week, costing businesses hundreds of thousands of rands. Tolashe and administrator Vuyo Mlokoti told journalists they were working on the outage, which was caused by a transformer and cable that exploded last Tuesday.
