KWT men in court for stealing goats

Two men accused of stealing goats in Mtyolo village near King Williams Town will appear in the Zwelitsha Magistrate's Court on Thursday on a charge of stock theft.

Police spokesperson Captain Siphokazi Mawisa said the men, aged 28 and 30, were nabbed earlier this week when members of the stock theft unit were tipped-off and followed up on information about a vehicle that was transporting goats in the area.

“They went to the village and saw the vehicle - a white bantam - and when the suspects saw the police vehicles, one of them managed to run away.

"Police arrested two males and recovered six goats to the value of more than R10,000. The vehicle belonged to the father of the other suspect.”

The acting Cluster Commander Colonel Nomonde Mene praised the community for sharing information to the Police.

"With the assistance of the community members we can fight stock theft in our policing precinct," she said.