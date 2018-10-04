Ndamase crowned in front of thousands

Ramaphosa absent after being threatened with interdict

There was pomp, but drama too, when Western Mpondoland King Ndamase Ndlovuyezwe Ndamase was crowned before a crowd of 10,000 at Nyandeni Great Place near Libode on Wednesday. Royals and government leaders speaking at the coronation called for the monarch to show leadership by forging unity and creating peace and stability among the leading royal houses of AmaMpondo.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.