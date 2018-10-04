South Africa's 800m Olympic and World Champion Caster Semenya has become a Discovery Vitality ambassador.

The 27 year-old Semenya will represent Discovery Vitality on a global scale‚ joining other Discovery Vitality Ambassadors such as South African Olympians Chad le Clos and Wayde van Niekerk‚ and the members of Team Dimension Data for Qhubeka.

On becoming an ambassador Semenya said: "I am elated to be a part of such a dynamic team‚ to represent a brand that echoes my values on and off the track on the quest for a healthier lifestyle and inspiring action in others.

"I have experienced many proud moments and a proudly South African company with a global reach backing me is one of my highlights this year."

Semenya‚ who clipped 0.09 seconds off the 18-year-old national record at the African Championships last month‚ has been described as a ''true national hero'' by Chief Marketing Officer at Discovery Firoze Bhorat.

"Caster embodies Discovery’s values through her passion for sport‚ and by inspiring young people across the world to understand the importance of healthy lifestyle choices and physical activity‚" added Bhorat.

"Sport has a power to unite us all.

"And it helps young people to further their social‚ academic and leadership skills.

"Caster Semenya’s popularity‚ both on and off the track‚ has won her a place in the hearts of people the world over.

"She has a deep love for her country and is an immensely proud South African.

"Her physical and mental resilience‚ combined with her passion for sport make her a true national hero."

- TimesLIVE