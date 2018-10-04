News

Steve Hofmeyr weighs in on renaming of Grahamstown

By Karishma Thakurdin - 04 October 2018
Afrikaans singer Steve Hofmeyr.
Afrikaans singer Steve Hofmeyr.
Image: Gallo Images / Foto24 / Lisa Hnatowicz

It's no secret that Afrikaans singer Steve Hofmeyr does not welcome change with open arms and when it emerged that Grahamstown would be renamed‚ he proved the point yet again.

Minister of Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa announced on Wednesday that Grahamstown would now be known as Makhanda.

Makhanda who was also known as Nxele was a Xhosa prophet and warrior.

Weighing in on the name change‚ Steve said it will remain Grahamstown to him.

Steve went on to suggest that towns' names were being changed willy nilly and that it shouldn't be named after every "goat herder who pissed under an Acacia tree".

 

Please sign in or register to comment.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Nhlanhla Nene contradicts himself at state capture inquiry
State Capture Inquiry - Day 17: Finance minister Nhlanhla Nene testifies
X