When the back of the hearse opens‚ white smoke dissipates before friends and family carry the casket and lower it onto the green carpet. The casket is opened and‚ helped by fellow pupils‚ Rough emerges in her black and purple dress. Some in the crowd cheer‚ others clap hands while one person shouts: “Undertaker!”

Rough said her boyfriend Chris de Witt at first thought the idea was “a bit strange”.

“After we did it‚ he said he would do it again and again and again because it was beyond awesome.”

They hired the hearse and casket at Martin’s Funerals in the nearby town of Northam. She climbed into the casket minutes before they entered the showgrounds.

Rough‚ however‚ received mostly negative feedback‚ with some accusing her of disrespecting the dead.

“That was not idea … It was something that I wanted to do which I thought was a good way to end my matric year‚” she said.

“What I did made me happy and it does not have to make anyone happy except me.”

Here are some of the comments on social media:

Anton Bezuidenhout: “Some say her dress was to die for.”

Aurette Venter: “She messed up her own matric farewell with such a sick joke.”

Bianké Stibor: “She clearly had a theme going‚ not trying to be insensitive. I am so shocked what people have done to society. Bullying is still a massive issue with all ages….”