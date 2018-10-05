Dabi chief Njokweni preaches family unity, peace
Four years ago a heartbroken AmaRharhabe Queen-Regent Noloyiso Sandile decided to dispatch a high-powered delegation to broker peace and unity among feuding siblings of the Njokweni house. The quarrel – mainly between a sister and brother – revolved around the traditional leadership position of their late father.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.