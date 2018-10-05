Education official in collusion probe
The suspended Blom denies having a hand in the influencing of tenders
A senior Eastern Cape education department supply chain management official has been suspended for allegedly colluding with companies doing business with the state.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.