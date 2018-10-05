News

Education official in collusion probe

The suspended Blom denies having a hand in the influencing of tenders

By Siphe Macanda - 05 October 2018

A senior Eastern Cape education department supply chain management official has been suspended for allegedly colluding with companies doing business with the state.

