They were orphaned and almost died‚ then rescued and taught to hunt by following a Toyota Land Cruiser.

Now two lioness sisters have completed the circle of life by giving birth to cubs‚ all four of which are being raised in the same pride.

“The process of bringing these cubs up has been the highlight of my conservation career‚” said Gerhard de Lange‚ reserve general manager at Kuzuko Lodge in the Eastern Cape.

Kuzuko announced on Friday that the second of the two lionesses‚ named Nicka‚ gave birth to two cubs eight weeks ago.