HIV+ liver transplant to save baby’s life an SA firs
HIV-negative toddler was born to a positive mother
Wits University doctors have conducted South Africa’s first HIV-positive organ transplant‚ giving a liver to a 13-month HIV-negative baby who otherwise would have died. The baby was born HIV-negative from a positive mother‚ but had a liver disease. The infant was dying and had waited more than 180 days for a liver.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.