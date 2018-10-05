HIV+ liver transplant to save baby’s life an SA firs

HIV-negative toddler was born to a positive mother

Wits University doctors have conducted South Africa’s first HIV-positive organ transplant‚ giving a liver to a 13-month HIV-negative baby who otherwise would have died. The baby was born HIV-negative from a positive mother‚ but had a liver disease. The infant was dying and had waited more than 180 days for a liver.

