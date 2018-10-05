Komani still without power
Komani businesses have spent the entire day without electricity despite the Enoch Mgijima local municipality mayor Sisisi Tolashe's promise to have the whole of Komani central business district connected by Friday. The town has been without electricity for 10 days. On Wednesday evening electricity was restored in Prince Alfred, Ebden and Grey streets.
