Pipe break to cause water disruptions in BCM

Water supply will be interrupted on Friday after two pipe breaks in the water supply lines. According to Buffalo City Metro spokesperson Samkelo Ngwenya, the municipality has a water supply challenge to Needs Camp reservoir due to Amatola’s pipe break on supply line from Liang to Damspot. “Amatola Water has advised us that they will complete the repairs today.

