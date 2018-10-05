Rapes by Eastern Cape police show increase
Deaths in police custody in the province dropped to 28
Rape by policemen is on the increase in the province. In the last financial year, police officers raped 15 Eastern Cape civilians. In eight of the cases the officers were on duty at the time and probably in uniform. The number of police rapes rose by three from the previous year’s 12. These facts are contained in an annual report tabled in parliament by the Independent Police Investigating Directorate (Ipid).
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.