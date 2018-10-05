Rapes by Eastern Cape police show increase

Deaths in police custody in the province dropped to 28

Rape by policemen is on the increase in the province. In the last financial year, police officers raped 15 Eastern Cape civilians. In eight of the cases the officers were on duty at the time and probably in uniform. The number of police rapes rose by three from the previous year’s 12. These facts are contained in an annual report tabled in parliament by the Independent Police Investigating Directorate (Ipid).

