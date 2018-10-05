WSU SRC poll at Ibika still up in the air

It remains unclear when the student representative council elections will take place at the Walter Sisulu University’s Ibika campus in Butterworth.

The elections at the university took place on Thursday at other campuses like Buffalo City, Mthatha and Queenstown.

The elections were scheduled to start at 8am and finish at 9pm.

Former president of the SRC on the campus Siphelo Mkhuzangwe told DispatchLive that when the electoral agency arrived, they did not have the agreed numbers of ballot papers.

“They were supposed to bring 7,000 ballot papers, but they only brought 5,200. They said the rest of the ballot papers was still printing,” he said.

Mkhuzangwe said the campus electoral committee sat a meeting and agreed the elections would commence once the rest of the ballot papers had arrived.

He said it was about 1pm when student affairs called a meeting with contesting structures.

“We started, but it was hardly 10 minutes… and the campus electoral committee stopped process. We picked up errors with the voters’ rolls. Some students did not appear while former students appeared,” he said.

Mkhungazwe said another meeting was sat with the director of students affairs who said the voters’ roll, “but how was it correct if some students did not appear”.

Another meeting with campus electoral committee, according to Mkhuzangwe sat at 7.30pm.

“Some said the process could not be allowed as many students had left, and the issue with the wrong voters roll had not been resolved.

On Friday afternoon Mkhuzangwe said there was still no direction, “we still do not know what is going to happen”, he said. ​