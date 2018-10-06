Court rules in favour of Kangela

Wrongful interference in citrus farm project by ECRDA spells crop disaster

The beneficiaries and trustees of the ill-fated Kangela Citrus Farm Empowerment Project in Addo can resume farming operations after the Grahamstown High Court on Friday interdicted the Eastern Cape Rural Development Agency from interfering with the citrus farms or the trust.

