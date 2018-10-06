Neil le Roux abused me as well, 40 years ago

Rapist ex-teacher has long history of grooming young girls for sex, two former pupils claim

Damning new accusations have surfaced against rapist former teacher Neil le Roux in which he has been portrayed as long having been a master manipulator and sexual groomer of young girls. Le Roux, 66, was last week sentenced to 18 years for rape, sexual assault and sexual grooming in the East London regional court.

