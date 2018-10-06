R15m splash for Water World

BCMDA to spearhead development totalling R80m, starting March

Buffalo City Metro has set aside R15m to kick-start the upgrade and extension of the Water World Fun Park in Leaches Bay in the current financial year. The much-anticipated development will cost an estimated R80m and will be implemented in phases with the BCM Development Agency (BCMDA) spearheading the project.

