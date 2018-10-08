Ambulance hijacked in Libode

The hunt is on for two armed thugs who hijacked a state ambulance and kidnapped the 46-year-old driver from the health department’s Libode clinic at 3.30am on Saturday. Police spokesperson Captain Dineo Koena said the driver was found tied up with strips of his emergency vest in a forest. The ambulance was there with three wheels removed.

