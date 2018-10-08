Ambulance hijacked in Libode
The hunt is on for two armed thugs who hijacked a state ambulance and kidnapped the 46-year-old driver from the health department’s Libode clinic at 3.30am on Saturday. Police spokesperson Captain Dineo Koena said the driver was found tied up with strips of his emergency vest in a forest. The ambulance was there with three wheels removed.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.