Applause as MC donates R1,300 to barefoot runner

There was massive applause at the third annual Daily Dispatch OR Tambo Family Fun Run when the master of ceremonies donated R1,300 to a 15-year-old girl who had run the race barefoot because her shoes did not fit. Fitness enthusiast Luvo Clive Sihlali donated the money to Nosive Kekelana to buy herself a brand new pair of running shoes.

