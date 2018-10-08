BCM bungle leaves family of 10 sharing one room in abject poverty
An extraordinary bureaucratic bungle has left 10 people sharing a windowless 4m² shack. The plight of the Delihlazo family was brought to the attention of the Dispatch by a doctor concerned about the children’s state of health. Doctor Thabo Yonto, who has worked at the Duncan Village Day Hospital since 2016, also does volunteer outreach work at the Gompo C Clinic.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.