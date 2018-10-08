Butterworth teen in court after allegedly stabbing a man to death

A Butterworth teenager was arrested for allegedly murdering a 21-year-old man after a misunderstanding occurred between the two on Saturday in Centane village.

According to police spokersperson Captain Jackon Manatha, the two were at an event organised by the village boys when the incident happened.

“Details of the event are not clear at this point in time.”

He said the victim died at the scene. “It is alleged that there was a misunderstanding between the suspect and the 21-year-old. It is alleged that the suspect then drew his knife and fatally stabbed him.”

The suspect was handed over to his parents who were warned to bring the teenager to the Centane Magistrate's Court on Monday.

“Once the murder was reported to Centane police, they (police) acted swiftly as they rushed to the scene. The suspect was traced and arrested.”