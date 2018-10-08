Condolences pour in for MEC Makupula

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga is expected to visit the family home of the late MEC of education Mandla Makupula on Tuesday to express her condolences to his family.

Makupula passed away in the early hours of Monday morning at the Life St Dominic's hospital after a long illness. His death came a day before his 57th birthday on Tuesday.

In a media statement sent by basic education, Motshekga who sent her deepest condolences to Makupula's family and the entire Eastern Cape education fraternity, described Makupula as a respected leader.

“MEC Makupula was a dedicated and hardworking public representative who was committed to turning the education system around in the Eastern Cape, it is incredibly sad that he will not live to see the fruits of the hard work he has put in, however his legacy will live on through the education initiatives he put in place to improve the quality and efficiency of education in that province," said Motshekga.

Makupula was the longest serving education MEC in the Eastern Cape, having assumed this position in 2010. Messages of condolence poured in from various leaders across all spheres and parties. DA MPL, Edmund van Vuuren said, "the province was poorer at his loss".“He was a man who was willing to listen, and who would put the interests of education first. He tried his utmost to make a difference but was, at times, let down by some of his officials. He fought his battle bravely, to the very end," said Van Vuuren.

The ANC's provincial secretary, Lulama Ngcukayitobi, said the party was extremely saddened by his passing. Ngcukayitobi said the ANC would lower its banners in honour of Makupula.

Azapo provincial secretary, Chris Swepu described Makupula as a noble man who sacrificed his time serving others. Swepu also wasted no time by calling on premier Phumulo Masualle to deploy a "credible" person to fill Makupula's position.Motshekga is expected to visit Makupula's family home in NU2 in Mdantsane.