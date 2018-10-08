Horror for family burying their son

A grieving East London family who had prepared to give a family member a dignified funeral on Saturday were horrified to learn they only had a head to bury and the body was being kept in another town by the police. As the result, the funeral of Lihle Sokutu, 18, was delayed for more than four hours because the driver from Mpumakhwezi Funeral parlour had to drive 112km to fetch the rest of the body from Butterworth.

